Finalist: Dorothy Wolpert

Founding Principal

Bird, Marella, Boxer, Wolpert, Nessim, Drooks, Lincenberg & Rhow, P.C.

Dorothy Wolpert is a founding principal at the distinguished boutique law firm Bird, Marella, Boxer, Wolpert, Nessim, Drooks, Lincenberg & Rhow, P.C. Founding the firm in 1981, she is one of the few women named principals of her era still practicing today. Her practice includes trial experience in copyright infringement, legal malpractice (as both plaintiff and defendant), probate matters, post-acquisition disputes, entertainment cases, and several precedential cases related to the construction of the Los Angeles subway.