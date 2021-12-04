Finalist: Dr. Giovanna Brasfield

Vice President of Project Diversity & Inclusion

Flatiron Construction

Dr. Brasfield, commonly known as “Dr. G,” has over 18 years of experience and serves as the vice president of Project Diversity & Inclusion for the Southwest Division of Flatiron Construction and also serves as the inclusivity manager for LINXS JV on the Los Angeles World Airport’s Automated People Mover project. She assists in meeting contractual requirements on current projects as well as upcoming project pursuits that engage women, diverse businesses, local workforce, re-entry programs and youth engagement.