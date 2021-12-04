Finalist: Eliza Langdon Oliver

(©Bree McCool)

Associate Attorney

Hudock Employment Law Group

Associate Eliza Langdon Oliver is a litigator with more than 10 years of experience, much of it focused on employment law. She joined the firm full-time in 2018 and has become an integral part of the client service litigation team. She handles motions, including arguing motions for summary judgment; pleadings and discovery; and some depositions. Langdon Oliver also handles mediations for clients, attends case conferences, and makes other court appearances. Her experience includes wage and hour cases; FEHA discrimination, harassment and retaliation cases; and class actions.