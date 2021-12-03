Finalist: Erin Riley

Chief Executive Officer

TBWA/Chiat/Day Los Angeles

Erin Riley has fueled the growth of TBWA/Chiat/Day Los Angeles since she became president of the award-winning creative agency in 2016. With an amazing legacy and reputation, Riley’s mission is to define the next chapter of Chiat/Day LA and create a legacy today that future generations will see. In the last year, she led the agency with strength, resilience, transparency and empathy as it navigated the pandemic and helped its clients face their challenges.