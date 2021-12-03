Finalist: Felicia R. Meyers

Founding Partner

Meyer Olson Lowy Meyers

Felicia R. Meyers is a Los Angeles high-asset divorce attorney who handles high conflict and custody matters. Meyers’ work with the firm focuses primarily on complex litigation and trials, leveraging her extensive experience asa civil litigator prior to MOLM. She has led successful legal efforts relating to cutting edge family law issues such as international move-away cases, custody cases and high-asset cases. Over the past several years, Meyers has been involved in diverse, complex trials in courtrooms across California.