Finalist: Fiona Tam

Chief Financial Reporting & Policy Officer

Velocity Financial, Inc.

Fiona Tam is the chief financial reporting, policy & Sarbanes-Oxley (“SOX”) officer for Velocity Financial, Inc., an NYSE-traded public, commercial mortgage company. Also, she coordinates Velocity’s Internal Audit function. Tam is a licensed CPA in the state of California and a member of the California Board of Accountancy Peer Review Oversight Committee. She brings over 20 years’ financial experience to Velocity, including as a Senior Audit Manager at KPMG and first VP of SOX at PennyMac, where she established a Sarbanes-Oxley program for two public financial institutions.