Finalist: Frances Moreno

Co-Founder/Managing Partner

Vaco

Frances Moreno is a well-respected Los Angeles businesswoman and successful entrepreneur. Her company has achieved tremendous success and market growth, while pioneering an innovative corporate culture based on her mission to help people advance their careers while achieving true work-life balance. Moreno co-founded Vaco in Los Angeles,a talent solutions firm serving all areas of accounting, finance, technology and administration. Over the years, she and her team have added integral service lines expanding transactional accounting, managed services and applications development, human resources, and administrative positions.

