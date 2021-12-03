Finalist: Gillian Hayes

Vice Provost for Graduate Education & Dean of the Graduate Division

University of California, Irvine

Gillian R. Hayes was named the third vice provost for graduate education and dean of the Graduate Division of UCI on September 1, 2019. A member of the UCI faculty since 2007, Hayes previously served as the Robert A. and Barbara L. Kleist Chair in Informatics, with additional appointments in the School of Education and School of Medicine. Her multidisciplinary research interests focused on leveraging innovative information technologies to support vulnerable populations.