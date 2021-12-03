Finalist: Ginger Wilson

Chief Operating Officer

Wendel Rosen LLP

With over 25 years of experience in operations and human resources, Wendel Rosen’s COO, Ginger Wilson, has led organizational development and culture change in law firms and healthcare systems throughout California. Her unique ability to develop leaders and invest in human capital is exemplary. Wilson is outcome-oriented and applies her business acumen to every project she undertakes. She routinely leads essential HR initiatives to align with the firm’s strategic goals. Wilson also oversees the firm’s finance, marketing, and IT departments, in addition to managing all vendor and third-party business relationships.