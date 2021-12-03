Finalist: Jean Freeman

Principal/CEO

Zambezi

As principal and CEO of L.A.-based Zambezi, Jean Freeman leads the largest woman-owned full-service advertising agency in the U.S. While this has been an extremely challenging time for the advertising industry, it has been one of significant growth and evolution for Zambezi. Billings increased by 40%, including huge growth in the media department, with billings expected to exceed $75 million in 2021. The agency also brought on six new clients, including Google Fiber, Traeger Grills and AT&T, and had no client losses.