Finalist: Jennifer Barnes

CEO/Founder

Optima Office

Jennifer Barnes is the CEO of Optima Office, an outsourced accounting and human resources firm with over 70 employees. Optima also provides fractional CFOs and COOs to companies in every single industry. Since the firm’s inception in 2018, Optima has received numerous awards, including “Best Place to Work,” and had revenues of $4.7 million in their second full year in business. The company now offers strategic advisory services, helping clients identify revenue potential, increase cash flow and profitability, prioritize cost-effective improvements, and operational efficiency.