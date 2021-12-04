Finalist: Jennifer Lynne Borow

Partner

Sklar Kirsh LLP

Jennifer L. Borow is a partner in the corporate department of Sklar Kirsh LLP with more than 25 years of broad transactional law experience. With clients involved in retail, industrial and financial services businesses, media, entertainment, telecommunications, commercial and residential real estate, Borow has extensive expertise in the structuring and negotiation of complex strategic transactions, including the acquisition and disposition of business assets and formation, capitalization and governance of joint ventures, partnerships, limited liability companies and other business entities.