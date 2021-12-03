Finalist: Jennifer McCabe

Partner

Armanino LLP

A partner in Armanino’s consulting practice, Jennifer McCabe has expertise in outsourced accounting and finance services, particularly in start-ups and the advertising/creative production industries. An advocate for women in accounting throughout her entire career, McCabe plays a central role in Armanino’s Women’s Advancement Network (now called The Bridge) and helped found the Executive Access Program (EAP). By providing highpotential female account professionals with access to firm executives earlier in their careers, EAP helps them understand the path to partnership while recognizing the benefits of having a partnership.