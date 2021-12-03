Finalist: Jo-E Lopez

Vice President

Snyder Langston

Jo-E Lopez is vice president and partner for Snyder Langston, the second female to achieve executive level at one of Southern California’s largest and most respected builders. She oversees market sector strategic planning, marketing, public relations, client relations and business development activities, helping lead a firm with more than $400 in million annual volume. She is also one of three company leaders chosen to carry out the future of the firm. Lopez has been a leader in creating and cultivating the company’s positive culture.