Finalist: Karen Sessions

Pacific Southwest Region Executive of Global Commercial Banking

Bank of America

In her role as Pacific Southwest region executive of global commercial banking for Bank of America, Karen Sessions leads 250 commercial banking teammates across California, Arizona, Nevada and Utah. Under her leadership, they serve more than 1,000 commercial clients with annual revenues of $50 million to $2 billion, and specialize in technology, entertainment, gaming/casinos, consumer and retail; agriculture, aerospace and defense, distribution, general industrials, and financial sponsors/private equity sectors. Under Session’s leadership, her division has been one of the fastest growing regions in global commercial banking for the bank.