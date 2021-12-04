Finalist: Kari Cafouros

Strategic Marketing Manager & Market Research Manager

UCLA

After graduating from Miami University in Ohio, Kari Cafouros began her career in market research consultancy, providing custom research solutions and extensive guidance on customer satisfaction surveys. During her time at Interpret LLC, she provided quality assurance and research support for clients in the mobile, technology, gaming, theatrical, and home entertainment industries. She currently works for UCLA Extension’s Engineering and Digital Tech programs, providing all digital and traditional marketing and also serves as the interim market research manager.