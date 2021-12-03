Finalist: Kate Hogan

COO, North America

Accenture

Kate Hogan executes business strategy, improves business performance, manages risk, and delivers financial and operational targets while engaging and developing high performing leaders. She helps teams create solutions to tackle client and internal problems across front office and service delivery processes. She is comfortable transforming and continuously improving sales, pricing, and customer success processes to enable growth and higher client satisfaction. She is member of Accenture’s Global Capital Committee, Accenture’s North America Leadership Team and Executive Committee, and chairs the North America Investment Committee.