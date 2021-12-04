Finalist: Kimberly Stepp

Principal

Stepp Commerical

Kimberly R. Stepp is a principal and co-founder with Stepp Commercial, the leading multifamily brokerage firm in the Los Angeles market with the sale of more than $1 billion in properties since its inception. She founded the company in 2013 with her husband Robert Stepp and one of very few women that has ownership of a commercial real estate brokerage firm in all of California. Stepp’s original approach to marketing, unrivaled market intel and the loyalty of her staff and clients fuel Stepp Commercial’s continued growth.