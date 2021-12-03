Finalist: Kirsten Fraunces
EVP, Head of Capital Markets
Wedbush Securities
When Kirsten Fraunces was named Executive Vice President and Head of Capital Markets in 2019, she was elevated to rarified air, presiding over a division which very few women have. In this role, she is responsible for overseeing the Capital Markets division, including Investment Banking, Equity Research, Equity Sales & Trading, and Fixed Income. She is also a member of the President’s Executive Committee. Her optimism, resourcefulness, and work ethic give her ample opportunity to manage and mentor her team.