Finalist: Kiyoun Kim

Executive Vice President & Regional Manager

IDB Bank of New York

Kiyoun Kim first came to work at IDB Bank in 2000 and through 2012 she held various positions from junior account officer to Downtown L.A. branch manager, and finally the group head for commercial real estate. She then left fora position as managing director at First Republic Bank, but rejoined IDB in 2014 as the EVP and regional manager for California. By 2021, Kim had accumulated more than two decades of commercial and private banking experience at relationship-focused banks.