Finalist: Laurie Sewell

President/CEO

Servicon Systems, Inc.

Laurie Sewell is president and CEO of Servicon, a provider of exemplary custodial, environmental, and maintenance services for complex facilities based in Culver City. Considered a disrupter in an industry that has traditionally been an after-thought, Sewell is working to shift the conventional perception of custodial services to wellness, sustainability, and employee engagement using innovative analytic technologies and training. She was a stakeholder in the development of the GS-42 Green Seal, which established the universal industry standard for green cleaning.