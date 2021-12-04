Finalist: Mercy Steenwyk

President/CEO

ForensisGroup Inc.

Through a deep sense of purpose, clarity of mission and the power of company culture based on values, Mercy Tolentino Steenwyk, founder & CEO of ForensisGroup, has led the nationwide expert consulting firm for 30 years. Her journey began when she immigrated from the Philippines. She assists attorneys and other companies uncover the truth by bringing the best minds to find out what happened when things go wrong. Today, ForensisGroup has served 20,000 clients in 30,000 cases in business, engineering, construction, environment, and science.