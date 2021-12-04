Finalist: Meridith Baer

Founder/CEO

Meridith Baer Home

Meridith Baer is the founder and CEO of Meridith Baer Home, the largest home staging company in the nation. With offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York and Miami, the internationally recognized firm provides home staging, interior design, luxury furniture leasing, and InstaHome services. Meridith Baer Home has expanded to offer luxury furniture rental and custom interior design services. Valuing opportunities to give back to her community, Baer and her company sponsor important philanthropic and artistic organizations by donating furnishings and design services to their facilities.