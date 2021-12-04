Finalist: Michelle Wroan

Office Managing Partner

KPMG

Michelle Wroan assumed the role as the office managing partner in KPMG’s Los Angeles location last year becoming the 18th office managing partner in the 101-year history of the Los Angeles location. Wroan is responsible for the strategic direction and growth of KPMG’s Los Angeles office and Pacific Southwest region, and supporting the career development of over 2,100 partners and professionals. She brings more than 28 years of strong leadership and experience providing audit services to large global, domestic, and mid-market companies.