Finalist: Monica Baumann

As a member of Scali Rasmussen’s Data Protection, Privacy, and Cybersecurity team, Monica Baumann received certification through the International Association of Privacy Professionals, the world’s preeminent organization for credentialing privacy professionals. The certification demonstrates one’s understanding of the laws, regulations, and standards of privacy and data security in a given discipline. As a litigator and adviser with extensive experience in the automotive industry and consumer environmental litigation, she also advises dealer clients and litigates all aspects of dealership legal and regulatory compliance.