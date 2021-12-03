Finalist: Natalie Do

SVP, Commercial Banking

Torrey Pines Bank, A Division of Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC

Natalie Do, CFP, is an accomplished banker, entrepreneur and business consultant who has lived and worked in eight different countries. Having worked in banking for 18 years, she is currently senior vice president of commercial banking at Torrey Pines Bank, the Southern California-based division of Western Alliance Bank, where she has worked for more than nine years. Do specializes in commercial lending for professional and financial services firms, family offices, tech companies and nonprofit organizations.