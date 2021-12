Finalist: Natalie Tronkina

Partner

CohnReznick

Natalie Tronkina is a partner and member of CohnReznick’s Transactional Advisory Services practice, based in the Los Angeles office. She has 15 years of transactional advisory experience, focusing primarily on buy and sell-side due diligence for private equity funds, lenders, and strategic buyers and sellers. Her areas of focus include performing quality of earnings, net working capital assessments, preparing pro-forma financial statements, performing profitability and bridging analyses, evaluating financial reporting infrastructures, and recommending best practices for technology, healthcare, manufacturing and distribution, consumer products and services, and business services.