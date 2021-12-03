Finalist: Nicole Stan

Director

CohnReznick

After a number of years developing her career as an accountant, Nicole Stan decided to join CohnReznick as an audit director. She has become a leading voice of CohnReznick’s Los Angeles office, particularly when it comes to challenges that women face in the workplace. She has taken a leadership role in various firm committees, including the Executive Women’s Forum, which focuses on education, mentoring, support and advancement among the CohnReznick women as well as women in the community.