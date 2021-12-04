Finalist: Pooja Malik

Partner

Nipun Capital LP

Pooja Malik, CFA, is a founding partner and managing member at Nipun Capital, L.P., an asset management firm with over $550 million in assets under management. She founded Nipun based on the outlook that Asia (ex Japan) equity markets would double in size from 2010 to 2030 as a portion of global market cap. Investors were increasingly searching for superior strategies to capture alpha in Asia. As a result, Malik sought to build Nipun into a specialized asset management firm focused on alpha extraction from Asia and Emerging Markets.