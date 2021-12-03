Finalist: Rebecca Lienhard

Chief Executive Officer

Tierra Del Sol

Rebecca Lienhard joined Tierra Del Sol in 1990. Over the course of her tenure, she has championed inclusion and value for people with disabilities through their unique contributions to our communities. Lienhard leads with dedication, conviction, and open-mindedness, always prioritizing the needs and goals of those served. She has successfully instilled Tierra’s values of person-centeredness, passion, honesty, respect, and full-engagement, among its 300 member staff. Her ability to see the true potential in others and the contributions they can make are inspiring to all who know her.