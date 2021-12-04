Finalist: Renee Hill Young

Co-Chairman

Quigley Simpson

Renee Hill Young is the co-founder and owner of Los Angeles-based Quigley-Simpson, the largest WBENC certified female-owned agency in the country. With over $500 million in billings, the agency has also been a shining example of what a diverse and inclusive workforce should look like, and how with DE&I as its North Star, success naturally follows. She uses her experience with Quigley-Simpson’s Diversity & Inclusion characteristics not only to help further DE&I initiatives within the agency, but also her clients, peers and the business community.