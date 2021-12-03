Finalist: Ryan Stern

Co-Founder/CEO

Collectively

Ryan Stern is the CEO and head of brand partnerships at Collectively, a leading global influencer marketing agency that was Influencer Marketing Awards’ Best Large Agency for 2020. Under Stern’s leadership as CEO, Collectively has experienced significant growth and earned the position of “agency of record for influencer marketing” among multi-billion dollar brands. In July 2020, Collectively joined You & Mr. Jones, the world’s leading Brandtech group, to grow its global footprint and expand its tech-enabled innovation.