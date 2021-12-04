Finalist: Sarah Johnston

Partner

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Sarah Johnston is a partner in the Los Angeles office of Barnes & Thornburg, where she is the co-chair of the drug and medical device practice within the firm’s product liability and mass tort practice group. She focuses her work in the defense of manufacturers and supply chain entities in complex product liability matters, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical, medical device, and consumer product litigations. A skilled advocate and creative problem-solver, Johnston works enthusiastically to understand and master the products she is entrusted to defend.