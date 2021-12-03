Finalist: Sarah Robertson

Global President

Rufus, Powered By Initiative

Sarah Robertson has been recently promoted to be the global president of Rufus, the IPG media and communications agency dedicated to Amazon’s business, now overseeing a team of nearly 1,000 staff in more than 20 countries. This follows a two-year stint initially as president for the entire U.S. domestic account, and then additionally running the international work at Rufus for the Amazon Prime Video line of business. She has now been appointed as the most senior executive for Amazon Media at IPG following a rocket ship career.