Finalist: Sarah Wilson

Executive Director

Harvest Home Los Angeles

Sarah Wilson has faithfully led Harvest Home since 2013. Under her leadership, the institution Los Angeles has grown from a residential home for unhoused expectant mothers in Venice serving 10 women and their babies at a time into a multi-site organization. Harvest Home currently provides housing and up to six months of postpartum security for mothers in Los Angeles. More than 5,000 women every year find themselves homeless and pregnant in Los Angeles County. Harvest Home provides 10 out of the only 70 beds available.