Finalist: Serria Rego

Creator of the Black Wealth Series

Black Wealth Matters, An Educational Series

Serria Rego chose finance as a major when confronted with the expense of medical school. She considers herself to be lucky to not only have a finance degree, which is rare for women and people of color, but also to have worked for several different firms. Her views were also shaped by her seven years asa domestic and international model. Now, an advocate for Black Lives Matter and justice, Rego realizes that finance is much more than money; it’s safety, hope and protection.