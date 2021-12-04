Finalist: Simone Collins

Corporate M&A Partner

Sklar Kirsh LLP

Simone Collins is a partner of Sklar Kirsh LLP in the Corporate department. Her practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and other complex investment and strategic business transactions. She has extensive experience advising private companies, private equity firms and their portfolio companies, business owners and investors with the structuring and negotiation of domestic and cross-border transactions, including stock and asset acquisitions and dispositions, leveraged buyouts, strategic add-ons, debt and equity financings, and other general corporate and business matters.