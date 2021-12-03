Finalist: Stacy D. Phillips

Partner, Matrimonial & Family Law Practice Group

Blank Rome LLP

Stacy Phillips is a nationally recognized family law practitioner, an ardent supporter of women, a relationship facilitator, and a humanitarian, positively impacting her work environment and community. For more than 36 years, she has handled primarily high-net-worth and high-profile divorce cases, guiding clients through critical transitions in their lives. Known for her skilled persuasion, adept negotiation, aggressive advocacy, and compassion in representing clients, Phillips stature asa rainmaker and strategic cross-marketer at Blank Rome has led to her growing the Los Angeles office.