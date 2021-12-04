Finalist: Susanne B. Cohen

Partner

Hahn & Hahn LLP

Susanne B. Cohen is a member of the Hahn & Hahn’s Trust & Estates and Litigation practice groups. She is experienced in advising and representing clients in trust and estates and elder financial abuse litigation. She advises and assists clients with trusts, estates, and conservatorship administration matters. Cohen also advises and assists clients with estate and special needs planning and represents fiduciary clients in court supervised cases. She has written a number of published works and routinely participates in charitable and community leadership and professional associations.