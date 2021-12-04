Finalist: Szu Ann Chen

Partner/Executive Director

Hello Design

Szu Ann Chen has worked across industries with consumer brands, B2B businesses and non-profits in crafting digital experiences that resonate with the user and nurturing relationships. She was promoted to executive director at Hello Design in 2019, taking on a more prominent leadership role at the agency, in addition to beinga business partner. In 2021, she was part of the Webby Award winning team for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” website.