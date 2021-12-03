Finalist: Tamika Farr

Chief Executive Officer

Pathways LA

Tamika Farr is the chief executive officer of Pathways L.A. a non-profit organization committed to the healthy development and school readiness of young children from disadvantaged communities. She is a strategically focused CEO holding a bachelor’s degree in child development, a master’s degree in business administration, an executive leadership certification from Cornell University, and over 13 years of non-profit executive management experience. Farr believes that marginalized children and adults hold talent and resilience to aid in their success and the advancement of their families and communities.