Finalist: Teresa Campbell

President/CEO

San Diego County Credit Union (SDCCU)

Teresa Campbell serves as president and CEO of San Diego County Credit Union. Before Campbell joined SDCCU, she served eight years as the president/CEO of Golden 1 Credit Union headquartered in Sacramento. During her tenure there, the credit union grew from $4.2 billion in assets with 65 branches to in excess of $7 billion in assets with 84 branches. Campbell serves on the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, CU Advisory Committee. She previously served two years on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau from 2018 to 2020, as well as the Credit Union Advisory Council.