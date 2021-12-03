Finalst: Alma Banuelos

Senior Vice President & National Head of Trust & Estate Services

City National Bank

Alma Banuelos isa senior vice president and national head of trust and estate services with City National Bank and Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) Trust. Banuelos is a proven leader with 30 years of trust and estate administration experience. She played a critical role in the merger of banking and brokerage services at two previous organizations, in addition to RBC Wealth Management. Banuelos oversees all personal trust services, estate settlement, real estate and fiduciary activities, and sets the vision, policy, governance and business objectives for the combined organization.