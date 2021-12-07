Founder/CEO

Awkward Essentials

Frances Tang is the founder of Awkward Essentials, a personal hygiene company known for its marquee product, Dripstick, that makes post-sex easier than ever. She grew up in the Bay Area assuming she would someday go to college and get an office job. Initially she did just that, finding a marketing job that paid the bills but left her feeling uninspired. Dissatisfied with the lack of convenient solutions for post-sex cleanup on the market, Tang committed herself to creating a safe and easy product to absorb fluids post-sex.