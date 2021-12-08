Founder/CEO

Christie & Co

For over 27 years, Gillian Christie, CEO and founder of Christie & Co, has aimed to change the world by using communication to help ethical companies grow. After many successful years as a consultant, global business manager and national radio talk show host, Christie founded the firm through which she has utilized her talents in design, public relations, marketing, branding, and media relations to help companies reach their goals through her proven organic marketing technologies.