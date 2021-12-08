Wealth Management Advisor

CFP® NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL

Hayley Dickson seeks to help clients unlearn shame, fear, and paralysis when it comes to their financial reality. She realizes that even among highly educated groups, members of our communities have too long gone without the important resource of a sound financial education. An advocate for women, People of Color (POC), and the LGBTQ+ community, Dickson views financial planning as a means of empowerment for her clients. She shares her insights on panels, workshops, and across digital media in Los Angeles and throughout the nation.