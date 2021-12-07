Founder/CEO

StoryFile

Heather Smith is an immersive and interactive storytelling technology pioneer and visionary. She is the CEO and founder of StoryFile, an online, automatic, cloud-based AI technology that provides the opportunity to record and preserve stories and legacies so that people anywhere, anytime can have a conversation with that pre-recorded person. StoryFile uses its innovative technology to capture legacies of individuals, companies, institutions, and more for generations to come. Smith and her 100 employees have developed a consumer product version of StoryFile, making the technology within reach of everyone.