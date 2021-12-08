VP Business Banking/Team Leader

City National Bank

Hermine Chobanyan is an experienced business banking relationship manager with a bachelor of science in business management and a demonstrated history of working in the banking industry for over 15 years. Chobanyan provides high-touch and solutions-oriented banking to business customers throughout the Southern California region. She is responsible for managing relationships and advising her clients on financial solutions aimed at growing their business. She is skilled in commercial mortgages, commercial lending, credit analysis, and more.