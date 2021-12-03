Honoree: Alexa Tonner

Co-Founder/Chief Operating Officer

Collectively

Alexa is the co-founder & COO of Collectively, a leading global influencer marketing agency that was Influencer Marketing Awards’ Best Large Agency for 2020 and named to Fast Company’s 2018 Most Innovative Companies in Marketing and Advertising list.

Tonner is passionate about helping brands navigate and master the world of influencer marketing and built a strategic, multi-disciplinary team to help clients succeed. Before co-founding Collectively in 2013, Tonner managed influencer communities and brand-influencer partnerships for ad networks, including Mode Media, Federated Media, and Foodbuzz. In addition to her work at Collectively earning awards at the Glossy’s, OMMAs, WOMMYs, Effies, Pearl and Echo Awards, she was named to the SF Egoist’s 32 Under 32 and has contributed to media conversations about the state of marketing in publications including The Wall Street Journal, WWD, and Digiday. She holdsa bachelor’s degree in English Literature from Reed College.

Tonner and her team discovered the power of influencer marketing in 2007 — when Twitter was the darling of SXSW and Instagram wasn’t even an idea. At a digital media start-up, she and her team launched some of the earliest influencer campaigns connecting Fortune 100 brands with star bloggers and their super-engaged audiences. She didn’t know it at the time, but she was inventing a powerful new way to market products and ideas.

In 2013, Tonner and her team launched Collectively witha single vision — offer brand marketers a more successful way to communicate through influential voices on social media.

Today, with offices in San Francisco and New York, a global client list, and a bookcase full of awards, Collectively continues to define one of the fastest growing, rapidly evolving marketing practices of our time.