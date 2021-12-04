Honoree: Allison Long Pettine

Managing Partner/Founder

Ridge Group Investments

Allison Long Pettine is a business executive, investor, and entrepreneur who’s passionate about supporting leaders who strive to positively impact society. She is the managing partner and founder of Ridge Group Investments (RGI), a private investment company that’s committed to creating multidimensional wealth with an approach to investing built on respect, collaboration, and partnership. She is also a founding partner of Crescent Ridge Partners, based on the need for more hands-on, early-stage capital in San Diego. Now, with the help of Maria Gonzalez-Blanch, Crescent Ridge focuses on collaborating with founders who are seeking capital to build a lasting legacy in business.

In addition, Long Pettine is a co-founder of Lymber, which sold to MindBody in 2017, as well as a cofounder of Ad Astra Ventures, a fund specifically focused on investing in female founders of high-growth start-ups to address the massive gender imbalances in our society. Alongside her father and partner John Long (who founded the L.A.-based Highridge Partners in 1978), she leads their SoCal-based investment company that partners with visionary founders in the early stages of their businesses. She and her team also provide growth equity for more mature and proven businesses and invest in real estate projects in opportunity zones.

Because she began her career as one of the first employees of a medical device start-up, her perspective on investing goes beyond simply financial risk and return. Long brings over 15 years of venture capital experience to each new venture, taking an active role in her investments. She derives great joy asa mentor for both Praxis and TechStars and in her most important role as wife and mother.

She loves working with all types of founders and has a particular affinity for underestimated founders who don’t fit the typical ‘start-up entrepreneur’ mold given her and her partners’ own personal identities.